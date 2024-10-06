Sacred blooms, eternal love: Flowers in worship and puja fashion

In Hinduism, flowers are essential not only in worship but also in every other aspect of life. Garlands, single flowers, and even petals are used to form a connection between worshippers and the deity being venerated. In the simplicity of floral blooms, devotees find a pure form, expressing their homage to the gods and goddesses; their beauty and scent create an ambience that elevates the entire spiritual experience.

The connection becomes even more evident while performing puja, where culture and religious rites come together. The use of flowers in all aspects of their lives, be it lavish weddings or joyous celebrations like Durga Puja, sets the mood for the occasion.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Hibiscus (jaba) holds a place of distinction during Durga Puja as does the lotus (Padma). Marigolds in their orange and yellow hues are a staple, as are jasmines with their white petals and enchanting fragrance. These contrasts of hues and varied fragrances set an aura befitting the presence of Maa Durga and her celestial children.

While we are more familiar with the selection of flowers for the puja, many are unaware of the significance numbers (of flowers) play in the rites. The worship of Durga, for instance, can be done through flowers numbering between one and nine. In contrast, the worship of Lord Shiva is done through ten floral blossoms. Devotees offer blossoms at the altar of the gods and goddesses creating a moment of pure devotion, while chanting mantras and expressing their undivided faith as a gesture of thankfulness.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Flowers take centre stage in fashion, especially during the ten days of Durga puja, as women decked in their best sarees don the freshest blooms to accessorise, from their neat hairdo to wearing floral bracelets and waistbands.

Some go for a solitary bloom tucked behind the ear. While roses are a clear favourite, orchids are a new addition to this classic look. Then some prefer to go for the more refined "sleek look" — parting their hair at the top and having floral garlands adorning the parted lines and encircling the bun. For those who prefer to wear a braid, garlands are often intertwined with the plaits enhancing the overall look.

While hopping between puja mandaps, women often embrace a more carefree style — clad in sarees, adorned with glass bangles, a teep on the forehead, and a floral crown. The beauty of this boho-chic look lies in its versatility. She truly "walks in beauty" as she effortlessly carries the look all day, from one pandal to another, while navigating Dhaka's notorious traffic.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Flowers are not mere decorations; they have a deeper connection with the human soul and the higher powers. Each bloom offered during the festival carries the essence of spiritual meaning, whether it be the power of the hibiscus, the purity of the lotus, or the joyful celebration embodied by the marigold.

Wearing flowers as fashion accessories is just an extension of that expression. Embracing flowers in our entire existence is just another way of connecting to that one power that nurtures and governs the entire universe.