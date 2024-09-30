Unveiling the goddess within

In every woman lies the spirit of Durga. She is the divine protector who imparts strength, resilience, and grace to her children. This week, we unveil that goddess within, celebrating the strength and beauty inherent in all of us.

A Durga in every woman

Photo: Adnan Rahman

She is the protector; the mortal personification of the divine. Powerful and the source of all sacred energy, she exudes an aura of strength and grace. Behind the softness of her gaze, she nurtures an indomitable soul, the empowerment and the resilience that the Goddess represents.

Let us pause for a while and contemplate that all of Durga's children carry her quiet strength that only shines through kindness. In honouring that inner strength in every woman, we channel the inner power and remind ourselves that our momentary weakness does not equate to powerlessness. It is only through our strengths and vulnerabilities that we embody the true essence of Ma Durga.

Secrets of the lotus

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Her devotion to the Goddess surpasses all adversities and worldly trials. Like the flower Padma, she rises above troubled waters and reveals her flawless self.

Flowers hold a sacred position in Hindu iconography and it is widely believed that the essence of the lotus resides in every soul, and when properly harnessed, it can be a liberating experience. Even in our daily lives, we are enchanted with the splendour of the red lotus. For us, it is a symbol of eternal beauty, prosperity, and fertility.

In nurturing these life forces within us, we cultivate the potential to blossom fully, headstrong above the water and growing! Like the very lotus blooms offered in worship, we admire and revere her for the enchanting beauty that she is.

A free spirit

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Pandal hopping is an exercise she has mastered! It's more than just an outing; it is an expression of the deep devotion to the Mother Goddess.

Her inner child awakens as she dances to the rhythmic beats of the dhakis, reflecting the vibrant energy and fierce spirit of Durga herself. It is also a culture that she embraces with open arms, enjoying the annual festival to her heart's content.

For her, visiting multiple pandals for a "critique" has been a fun exercise since childhood. Moving from one puja mandap to another, battling the city traffic is not an easy exercise, but one done with love and enthusiasm. For she embodies the goddess's strength and bask in the joy of being a fervent devotee in her every step.

Poised with perfection

Photo: Adnan Rahman

With a warm smile and a hint of pride, she embodies the essence of Durga Puja. Dressed for the occasion, she is a vision of grace and devotion. She radiates her inner glow, draped in six yards of fabric, the design and colour reflecting the festive spirit. Her hair, adorned with fresh flowers, adds panache to the timeless beauty that she is. Her jewellery — delicate earrings, a statement necklace, and bangles that jingle with every movement — adds a touch of tradition and sparkle.

Model: Simmi

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Mua: Sumon Rahat & Team

Jewellery: Shoilee

Wardrobe: Tangail Saree Kutir

Set: Eskay Décor by Saimul Karim