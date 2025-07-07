Want role models? Aklima Konika’s authenticity speaks louder than any crown

If you have not heard the name yet, consider this your introduction to one of Bangladesh's rising voices. Aklima Atika Konika did not just represent the country at Miss World 2025; she redefined what it means to do so.

She is not your typical beauty queen with just a dazzling smile. Aklima is a presence; more of a voice, perhaps, than a spectacle. Despite being a model, singer (although her band is yet to officially debut), designer, and radio jockey, she remains grounded in a world that mostly demands polish and perfection.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

So, we sat with her on a rainy afternoon. And within minutes, it was clear that she does not wear the Miss World Bangladesh sash to be admired, she wears it to reflect light onto others. When asked what inspired her to take the stage for Bangladesh, she answered without hesitation.

"It was the people around me: my juniors, my seniors. They're so talented," she said. "I just wanted the world to see how amazing our youth are." Then she added, quietly but assuredly, "So, I started with myself."

On the age-old debate of whether beauty pageants objectify women, Aklima gave a perspective shaped by lived experience. In her words, "After coming back from Miss World, I can tell you that it's not about outer beauty. They look for that person, that aura, that vibe, that confidence. That amazing personality. That soul with purpose."

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Her eyes lit up as she continued, "I was surrounded by women who had powerful stories, dreams, and missions. Women with empathy, grit, and drive. Miss World gives you the space to showcase not just how you look, but who you are, and what you can offer to the world."

To her, the runway is not a platform for perfection, but a place to express strength, creativity, and voice.

Another dimension that sets Aklima apart is her openness about living with ADHD. While many perceive neurodiversity as a challenge, Aklima surprisingly sees it as her secret strength.

"My ADHD makes me do a lot of work," she laughed. "Singing, designing, modelling — I don't even need to plan it. I just don't sit still, and that's what helps me keep moving."

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

She's on a quiet mission to normalise neurodiversity in the public eye, proving that success doesn't always come despite ADHD but often because of it. In her world, energy is not a flaw. It is fuel.

Nonetheless, she's not obsessed with always being "on". In fact, when it comes to fashion design, she admits she's not currently in the mood. "That doesn't mean I won't return to it," she smiled. "I'm just living in the moment."

Right now, her heart is with music. "I'm working on four original tracks," she revealed. "I'm really enjoying it."

She defines fashion as something deeply personal.

"Fashion is authenticity," she said. "It's not about trends or brands. It's about how you carry yourself, how you express your truth." For Aklima, style doesn't live in the heels or the gown. It lives in the courage to wear your scars, your softness, your story — all with grace.

When we asked her to define confidence, Aklima gave an answer that could sit as a quote on a teenager's wall. "Confidence isn't thinking I'm better than everyone. It's knowing I don't have to be better than anyone. I just love myself the way I am."

However, it wasn't always like this. Although she was never bullied or body-shamed, her mental health once convinced her she was "good for nothing." Now, she thanks her younger self for surviving those days.

Aklima's story is not simply about pageantry. It's about possibility. It's about a young woman who saw the beauty in her surroundings, felt the pulse of a rising generation, and stepped onto an international stage, not to prove herself but to hold up a mirror to her country. Her journey stands as a reminder that you don't have to fit the mould to be meaningful. You just have to be honest with who you are and dare to show the world.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

And if Aklima can start with herself, so can you.

In her own words, "You might feel lost right now. That's okay. When you know exactly where you're going, you might be on someone else's path. But when you don't, that's your own path. You're building it. So, hang in there. That's the beauty of life. Something beautiful might soon unfold."

Before we parted, Aklima took a moment to thank those who've supported her along the way -especially Azra Mahmood, who inspired her the most along the way. "I pick up little bits of inspiration from everyone I meet," she said.

And that, perhaps, is Aklima's real strength: not just being a girl who stood tall on a global stage, but someone who never stopped seeing the worth in others or in herself.

Model: Aklima Atika Konika