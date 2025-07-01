BTS to release first-ever live album ‘Permission to Dance on Stage – Live’

Global pop sensation BTS is set to drop their first-ever live album titled "Permission to Dance on Stage – Live" on July 18. As reported by Variety, the album features 22 tracks recorded during their world tour, offering fans an immersive audio experience from some of the band's most electrifying concerts.

The tour, which initially launched as an online event in October 2021, eventually expanded into large-scale stadium shows in Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

With more than four million fans tuning in both in person and virtually, the tour marked a significant milestone in BTS' global journey.

Live renditions of hits such as "Dynamite", "Butter", "ON", and "Boy With Luv" will be officially released for the first time. The album mirrors the full concert setlist, allowing listeners to revisit the tour's standout moments or experience them anew.

In addition to the album, a digital companion—"Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul"—will also be made available. It includes a 141-minute concert video recorded at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in March 2022.

Fans will also receive a 92-page photobook featuring exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and personal reflections from the members.

The video and photobook can be accessed via a digital card on the Weverse platform. Pre-orders begin on July 1, both online and in physical stores, with the full release scheduled for July 18.

Meanwhile, BTS recently reunited in June, marking their first project together following the completion of their mandatory military service. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all part of the upcoming release.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has garnered international acclaim, including six Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers since 2020, sold-out tours worldwide, and multiple accolades from major award shows including the Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards.