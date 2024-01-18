Dua Lipa calls for ceasefire in Gaza, clarifies stance in war

Dua Lipa recently shared her perspective on the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasising the importance of a "humanitarian cease-fire."

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she discussed the ongoing conflict and stressed the need for more profound conversations about war. Lipa expressed, "I think there's no kind of deep discussion about war and oppression. It just is something that we've seen happen time and time again."

The singer added, "I believe that merely being a musician and posting about something may not create a significant impact, but demonstrating solidarity, which is sometimes all you feel like you can do, is important."

In response to the Hamas attacks on October 7, which claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives, Lipa expressed empathy, stating, "I feel so bad for every Israeli life lost." She joined celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Joaquin Phoenix in signing an open letter, urging President Biden to advocate for de-escalation and a cease-fire. Emphasizing the urgent need for world leaders to address the humanitarian crisis, she called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The interview delves into a 2021 incident wherein Lipa and fellow celebrities faced accusations of antisemitism for supporting Palestinian liberation. Lipa strongly denounced the allegations and criticized the publication of a full-page ad in The New York Times.

During that period, she expressed on her Instagram page her solidarity with all oppressed people and emphasized her rejection of all forms of racism.

She explained to the publication that she found herself in a situation where her core values and beliefs were "completely flipped on their head," causing her considerable distress.

"I feel like when I do want to speak about something, I hope that people will see it for what it is and that there is no malicious intent," she added.

Lipa revealed to the magazine that her choice to address contentious issues might be surprising to some critics who "don't want you to be smart." She explained, "I think it's a matter of what people expect from their pop stars. They don't want you to be political."