Bangladeshi rapper Anvyl teams up with Weeknd’s sound crew

Bangladeshi rapper Muhammad Borno, widely recognised by his stage name Anvyl, is set to collaborate with the sound crew of global sensation The Weeknd for his upcoming single, "Rocksta".

Speculation about Anvyl's partnership with renowned artiste Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, initially emerged on a Facebook group titled Bangla Rap Posting. Shortly after, the rapper himself confirmed the news on his verified Instagram handle, stating, "Yes, it's true, it's happening. Grateful to everyone—more updates coming soon."

"Roksta", Anvyl's upcoming track, is set to release this October. The Weeknd's sound engineers, Lewis Lowder and Seb Gohier, have also been working with Anvyl for the first time in Bangladesh.

A fusion of rap and modern rock, "Roksta" has already caught the attention of Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment, all showing interest in co-signing the track.

"Roksta" is produced by Canadian label Trap Party and co-produced by Texas-based Presidential Records. The two-minute, twenty-six-second song is executive produced by 30 Bangladeshi artistes, music producers, and more.

The track is slated for release on October 25.

Earlier, during the anti-discrimination student movement, Anvyl released the track "Manush Hote Chai", which gained nationwide acclaim and bore a strong voice for the students.

In 2021, representing Bangladesh, Anvyl teamed up with New York Times best-selling author Ian Urbina as a music producer on "The Outlaw Ocean Music Project." Later that year, he collaborated with the father of modern linguistics Noam Chomsky, contributing as a singer, producer, writer, and sound engineer. The project was owned by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.