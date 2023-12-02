The Weeknd donates $2.5 million to Gaza

"Blinding Lights" singer The Weeknd ( who now goes by his birth name, Abel Tesfaye) has been known for his contributions to humanitarian causes.

Recently, the singer, who is also the goodwill ambassador of The World Food Programme, has donated $2.5 million from his XO Humanitarian Fund to boost the WFP's humanitarian response in Gaza.

The organisation stated that the donation, equivalent to four million emergency meals, will support the distribution of 820 metric tons (approximately 1.8 million pounds) of food parcels, providing sustenance for over 173,000 Palestinians over two weeks.

"This conflict has triggered an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. WFP is tirelessly working to provide aid in Gaza, but a significant escalation is crucial to address the alarming levels of hunger we are witnessing," stated WFP Director Corinne Fleischer, for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe Region.

The crisis stems from weeks of intense bombardment by Israeli forces in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

Fleischer emphasised, "Our teams require secure and ongoing humanitarian access, along with sustained support from donors, to reach as many people as possible. We express gratitude to Abel for this significant contribution to the people of Palestine and hope others will emulate Abel's example by supporting our ongoing efforts."

Tesfaye was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador in October 2021 and has backed WFP's worldwide hunger relief initiatives with $1.8 million in personal donations through his XO fund. The artiste has pledged to allocate the equivalent of $1 per concert ticket sold during the 2024 global leg of his "After Hours til Dawn" stadium tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund.