BTS' V reassures concerned fans after his stalker’s arrest

On Friday night, in Seoul, South Korea, the Gangnam Police apprehended a stalker who had sneaked into the apartment building of BTS singer V, also known as Kim Taehyung. The stalker in question is a woman in her twenties.

Naver News disclosed that assistance was sent from Gangnam Police Station following a report made by the building's watchman. The police officers were able to identify the suspect through CCTV footage. Soompi further reported that the stalker even went after V into the elevator of his apartment.

She reportedly made an attempt to engage in conversation with him to even present a marriage certificate. It is possible that she waited for the BTS member outside his residence and later followed him into the building after he had parked his car in the premises' parking lot.

It appears that the police were able to track down the stalker by using the information provided on the marriage certificate she gave to V. According to reports, this was not the first instance of the stalker lurking around V, as she has a history of such behavior.

To safeguard the "Blue" singer, cops have implemented protective measures. The stalker has been forbidden by the authorities from approaching V in the future, and she is reportedly required to stay at least 100 meters away from him.

The revelation about the stalker has caused significant concern amongst fans, aka BTS ARMY, for V's safety. In response to the news, one fan expressed, "Take legal action against her. I don't care. Sue her." Another fan added, "Respect his privacy. Stay safe, V." Yet another fan commented, "I think that like any fan we want to get to know them, but we must have our feet on the ground and know our place... They must feel safe even around people."

In the meantime, BTS' agency, BigHit Music, briefly addressed the situation. As reported by Soompi, the agency stated, "We are responding with a no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artist's personal life and threaten their safety."

The singer also provided personal reassurance to his fans regarding his safety. He communicated via Weverse to share a photo of himself and in the caption, wrote, "Hehe I'm okay (fine) don't worry." It's worth noting that Kim Taehyung recently released his solo album, "Layover".