BTS star Suga fined $11,500 for drink-driving

Suga, a member of the globally popular K-pop band BTS, has been fined 15 million won (US $11,500) for operating an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol, according to Seoul media reports.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was charged in August after police discovered him intoxicated and attempting to stand up after falling from his scooter near his residence in Seoul. His blood alcohol content was reported to be 0.227%, well above South Korea's legal limit of 0.08%, as confirmed by the authorities.

Last Friday, a district court in Seoul handed down the fine. In addition to the monetary penalty, Suga also had his driver's license revoked.

Following the incident in August, Suga issued a public apology, acknowledging his responsibility for the event. "I thought the distance was close enough to drive, but I forgot that operating an electric scooter under the influence is still illegal," he said. "Though no one was hurt and no property was damaged, I take full responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologise to those who were affected by my carelessness."

The incident sparked controversy, with some critics calling for his removal from BTS due to South Korea's high expectations of public figures maintaining a spotless reputation. However, many of his fans expressed support, defending the star.

Suga, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a social service agent, had previously been exempted from active combat duty due to medical reasons. He began his military service on September 22, 2023, and is set to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

