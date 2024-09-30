Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Sep 30, 2024 06:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 06:38 PM

Most Viewed

Music

BTS star Suga fined $11,500 for drink-driving

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Sep 30, 2024 06:31 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 06:38 PM
BTS star Suga fined $11,500 for drink-driving
Photos: Collected

Suga, a member of the globally popular K-pop band BTS, has been fined 15 million won (US $11,500) for operating an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol, according to Seoul media reports.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was charged in August after police discovered him intoxicated and attempting to stand up after falling from his scooter near his residence in Seoul. His blood alcohol content was reported to be 0.227%, well above South Korea's legal limit of 0.08%, as confirmed by the authorities.

Last Friday, a district court in Seoul handed down the fine. In addition to the monetary penalty, Suga also had his driver's license revoked.

Following the incident in August, Suga issued a public apology, acknowledging his responsibility for the event. "I thought the distance was close enough to drive, but I forgot that operating an electric scooter under the influence is still illegal," he said. "Though no one was hurt and no property was damaged, I take full responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologise to those who were affected by my carelessness."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident sparked controversy, with some critics calling for his removal from BTS due to South Korea's high expectations of public figures maintaining a spotless reputation. However, many of his fans expressed support, defending the star.

BTS one of the ‘greatest pop stars in the 21st century’: Billboard
Read more

BTS one of the ‘greatest pop stars in the 21st century’: Billboard

Suga, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a social service agent, had previously been exempted from active combat duty due to medical reasons. He began his military service on September 22, 2023, and is set to be discharged on June 21, 2025. 
 

Related topic:
bts 2024 FestaBTS SugaJungkookSuga (Min Yoongi)Jungkook Golden
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BTS’ Jung Kook wins top Global K-Pop Song award

10m ago

BTS' Jungkook discusses vulnerable topics and group’s comeback

10m ago
BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook to star in new travel show

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook to star in new travel show

2m ago
Will BTS disband or continue after reunion?

Will BTS disband or continue after reunion?

8m ago
BTS' Jungkook sets new Billboard record again

BTS' Jungkook sets new Billboard record again

9m ago
জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রণালয়
|বাংলাদেশ

ডিসি পদায়নে হাতাহাতি: ১৭ উপসচিবের বিরুদ্ধে শাস্তিমূলক ব্যবস্থার সুপারিশ

আটজনকে গুরুদণ্ড, চারজনকে লঘুদণ্ড এবং পাঁচজনকে তিরস্কারের সুপারিশ করেছে তদন্ত কমিটি।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৫২

৩৩ মিনিট আগে