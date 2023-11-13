Jungkook's ‘Golden’ breaks Billboard 200 chart history, sets 6 massive records

Jungkook from BTS is making history with his inaugural album, "Golden". The initial week following the album's release was a tremendous success, as all 11 tracks claimed top positions on music charts worldwide. The primary track, "Standing Next to You", quickly ascended to number one on the global YouTube charts in both the songs and music video categories. The list of achievements continues, and here's a detailed overview.

Jungkook's album, "Golden", has achieved the status of being the top-selling album by a solo Korean artiste in the sales week history of the Billboard 200. This milestone comes after he matched the success of his fellow BTS members, with V's "Layover", Jimin's "Face", and Suga's "D-Day" all standing as the highest-charting albums by Korean soloists in the Billboard 200's history.

As of November 12, "Standing Next to You" from Golden made an impressive debut by securing the top spot on YouTube's Top Songs Global Chart, amassing 41 million streams. Simultaneously, the accompanying music video claimed the lead position in its category with approximately 28 million views at the time of writing. This achievement marked Jungkook as the inaugural Korean solo artiste to attain the number-one position on the Top Songs Chart with his fourth song.

Jungkook, recognized as the Billboard singer, seems poised to claim the title of Spotify's singer as well. Seven tracks from his debut album, including "Standing Next to You", "Seven", "3D", "Yes or No", "Too Much", "Please Don't Change" and "Hate You" are currently trending in the Global Spotify Top 200 list. Notably, the album has set a new record on the global Spotify Weekly charts by achieving the largest debut week for an Asian soloist album.

In a spontaneous move, Jungkook treated the audience to an unplanned performance of his song "Yes or No" at Times Square just a day ago. Following this surprise, the song has gained significant traction on TikTok, garnering over 60,000 video remixes and becoming a trending sensation on the platform.

Jungkook's English debut album has broken records for first-day and first-week sales, surpassing any previous achievements by a solo album. With over two million copies sold on the day of its release, the album continued its extraordinary success by reaching a remarkable 2,438,483 copies sold within the first week. This accomplishment solidifies it as the best-selling soloist album of all time.

The album by the "Euphoria" singer has achieved an impressive milestone, reaching the number one position on the iTunes Worldwide Albums Chart an outstanding 93 times. As of November 10, all various editions of Jungkook's "Golden" album secured the entire top five positions on the US iTunes chart. This accomplishment further cements Jungkook's status as the K-pop soloist with the highest number of number 1 hits in the history of US iTunes.