Jungkook and Usher take music charts by storm with their collaborative remix

The music industry witnesses a rapid surge as BTS's Jungkook and Usher's remix of "Standing Next To You" takes the world by storm shortly after its release. This remix, marking the lead single from the K-pop idol's debut album, GOLDEN, swiftly claims top positions on various music charts across the globe, showcasing its immense popularity within hours of its release.

The collaborative venture between Usher and BIGHIT MUSIC was announced on November 29, revealing their joint efforts to reimagine the upbeat track. Released on December 1 KST, the remixed version exhibits a softer and mellower rendition, showcasing the harmonious synergy between the two artists.

Notably, within an impressive timespan of just 2 hours, the Jungkook and Usher remix secures a commendable seventh place on the US iTunes chart, surpassing tracks by renowned artists like Taylor Swift and Jack Harlow. The dynamic duo's accomplishment swiftly becomes a topic of discussion, captivating music enthusiasts globally.

The remix's immediate success reverberates across the music sphere, claiming top spots on iTunes charts in more than 15 countries, including the Philippines, El Salvador, Peru, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Argentina, Oman, Azerbaijan, UAE, Honduras, Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, and Estonia.

Jungkook and Usher's collaboration ignites fervour on social media platforms, with ARMYs expressing boundless enthusiasm and praise for the remix. Usher's active engagement, featuring multiple stories and dedicated posts about the remix with Jungkook, has drawn attention. Fans hail the collaboration as a meeting of musical titans, acknowledging Jungkook's prowess as a "Global Pop Star" alongside Usher's reputation as the "King of R&B."

The buzz around the track amplifies, as listeners appreciate the enchanting blend of Jungkook's vocals and Usher's iconic style, solidifying their remix as a resounding success within the music realm.