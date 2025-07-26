Music
Jungkook becomes first Asian soloist with 100m streams on all originals

Photo: Collected

BTS member Jungkook continues to cement his legacy in global music history. The 27-year-old K-pop sensation has officially become the first Asian solo artiste to surpass 100 million streams on every original solo track released under his Spotify profile, according to the World Music Awards on July 21.

Out of the 47 tracks listed on his Spotify account, 18 are original solo songs — excluding remixes — all of which have now crossed the 100 million mark. This milestone places Jungkook in an elite trio of global acts, joining Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, as the only artistes to achieve this on every original solo release, as reported by international outlet Oneily Vibe.

Jungkook's breakout solo hit "Seven" (2023) remains his most-streamed track, with 2.4 billion streams, followed by "Standing Next To You" (1.2 billion), and "Left And Right" (1.1 billion), his 2022 collaboration with Charlie Puth.

"Seven" also holds the distinction of being the fastest-streamed track and the most-streamed song by an Asian artiste on Spotify since its founding in 2006.

Recognised by Guinness World Records in 2023 for becoming the fastest artiste to hit one billion streams with just three solo tracks in 409 days, Jungkook's solo career continues to thrive. His total Spotify streams have now exceeded 9.2 billion, making him the first K-pop soloist and fastest Asian act to reach that figure.

