BTS' Jungkook becomes most awarded soloist at MMA 2023

Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:55 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 12:09 PM

Sun Dec 3, 2023 10:55 AM
Photo: Collected

In 2023, Jungkook is solidifying his position by achieving outstanding success in music and earning numerous awards for his songs. The momentum continues as he emerges as the most-awarded soloist at the Melon Music Awards 2023.

The "Golden" singer won four awards during the ceremony held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Yeongjong Island in Incheon City, South Korea.

The BTS member bagged awards in categories like Best Male Solo, Millions Top 10, Top 10 (Bonsang) for albums surpassing one million streams within 24 hours of release, and the Hot Trend Award. Furthermore, BTS secured accolades, including 'Top 10 (Bonsang)' and 'Kakaobank Favorite Artise'.

The singer, set to enlist in the South Korean military soon, unveiled a series of record-breaking tracks this year, including "Seven (feat. Latto)", "3D", and "Standing Next to You".

Global fans have been lauding the singer's success and joining in the celebration of his victories.

A fan on X said, "Jungkook secured four awards at this year's MMA. He stands as the most-awarded soloist at MMA 2023. Truly a main pop boy!"

His solo album "Golden" claimed the 6th spot on Billboard's primary album chart, the Billboard 200. The title track, "Standing Next to You", secured the 50th position on the 'Hot 100', contributing to a total of four songs entering the Hot 100.

Jungkook and Usher take music charts by storm with their collaborative remix

Furthermore, artists from HYBE, the label behind K-pop icons like BTS, have accumulated 18 awards.

