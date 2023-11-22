RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook initiate military enlistment

On Wednesday, BigHit Music, the agency representing BTS, announced that the remaining four members of the renowned K-Pop boy band—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—have also commenced their military enlistment, following Jin, Suga, and J-Hope.

In a recent statement, BIGHIT Music conveyed, "Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We wish to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have commenced the military enlistment process. The artistes are gearing up to fulfill their military service duties. Further updates will be shared in due course. We appreciate your ongoing love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook throughout their military service. Our company is committed to offering unwavering support to our artists. Thank you."

Several BTS ARMY members expressed their disappointment on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the inevitability of the development. One user lamented, "Feeling sad that Joon, Tae, Jimin, and JK are enlisting, but realizing this marks the end of the BIGHIT enlistment notice era." On a more hopeful note, another user remarked, "The next 'hello, this is BIGHIT Music' announcement will be Jin completing his service." Another shared a mixed sentiment, stating, "BIGHIT is actually clever for announcing enlistment right after concerts." An optimistic fan posted, "It's just a pre-notice; we still have plenty of time together."

For those unfamiliar, it's mandatory for all Korean men aged 18 to 28 to serve in the military for 20 months. Jin and J-Hope, who initiated their military enlistment last year, will complete their service in 2025. Suga began his enlistment earlier this year. Despite individual solo projects released by all BTS members before enlistment, the boy band is anticipated to reunite in 2025.