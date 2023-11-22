Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Nov 22, 2023 10:31 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 10:44 AM

Most Viewed

Music

RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook initiate military enlistment

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Nov 22, 2023 10:31 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 10:44 AM
RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook initiate military enlistment
Photo: Collected

On Wednesday, BigHit Music, the agency representing BTS, announced that the remaining four members of the renowned K-Pop boy band—RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—have also commenced their military enlistment, following Jin, Suga, and J-Hope.

In a recent statement, BIGHIT Music conveyed, "Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We wish to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have commenced the military enlistment process. The artistes are gearing up to fulfill their military service duties. Further updates will be shared in due course. We appreciate your ongoing love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook throughout their military service. Our company is committed to offering unwavering support to our artists. Thank you."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Several BTS ARMY members expressed their disappointment on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the inevitability of the development. One user lamented, "Feeling sad that Joon, Tae, Jimin, and JK are enlisting, but realizing this marks the end of the BIGHIT enlistment notice era." On a more hopeful note, another user remarked, "The next 'hello, this is BIGHIT Music' announcement will be Jin completing his service." Another shared a mixed sentiment, stating, "BIGHIT is actually clever for announcing enlistment right after concerts." An optimistic fan posted, "It's just a pre-notice; we still have plenty of time together."

BTS announces documentary ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’, releases teaser
Read more

BTS announces documentary ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’, releases teaser

For those unfamiliar, it's mandatory for all Korean men aged 18 to 28 to serve in the military for 20 months. Jin and J-Hope, who initiated their military enlistment last year, will complete their service in 2025. Suga began his enlistment earlier this year. Despite individual solo projects released by all BTS members before enlistment, the boy band is anticipated to reunite in 2025.

Related topic:
btsbts military enlistmentBigHit Music
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Korean entertainment

From BTS to Squid Games: How Korean entertainment is conquering the world

Suga amasses over 100m Spotify streams

BTS’ Jung Kook wins top Global K-Pop Song award

2d ago

Jungkook's ‘Golden’ breaks Billboard 200 chart history, sets 6 massive records

1w ago

BTS's Jungkook announces TikTok debut

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

৩৩ একর জমিতে আবাসন প্রকল্প চালানোর স্বাধীনতা আছে আশিয়ান সিটির: সুপ্রিম কোর্ট

‘রায়ের পূর্ণাঙ্গ অনুলিপি পাওয়ার পর পরবর্তী ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া হবে।’

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মির্জা ফখরুলের জামিন শুনানি দুপুর আড়াইটায়

৫৯ মিনিট আগে