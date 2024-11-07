Music
Armys may have to wait until 2026 for BTS reunion
Photo: Collected

BTS member J-Hope more recently marked a significant milestone as the second BTS member to fulfil his mandatory military service, bringing fans of the renowned seven-member South Korean boy band a step nearer to the group's anticipated reunion. 

Yet, according to a recent report from allkpop.com, BTS' agency HYBE has suggested that this long-awaited reunion might still be further down the road than fans hoped.

During HYBE's Q3 earnings call last Tuesday, (November 5), CFO Lee Kyung Joon revealed, "We are actively discussing future activities with the members for 2026."

"Although a full group comeback could bring significant revenue, we anticipate it will no longer represent the same dominant portion of our earnings, as our other artistes and new business ventures are also driving growth."

BTS temporarily paused group activities in 2022 as Jin, the eldest member, prepared for his mandatory military enlistment in South Korea. 

At that time, HYBE assured fans that the group would reunite once the members completed their service, aiming for a reunion in 2025. To date, only Jin and J-Hope have completed their service. 

While all members are expected to fulfil their military duties by next year, HYBE has indicated that a full comeback will likely happen in 2026.

The seven members of the globally renowned boy band BTS have been on a "hiatus" since 2022, a decision driven by South Korea's mandatory military service requirements for men under 30, amid ongoing tensions with neighbou⁶ring North Korea.

J-Hope completed his 18-month military service in South Korea in October, expressing gratitude for the "sacrifice" of soldiers dedicated to protecting the nation. Earlier, Jin had finished his service in June. The remaining members are set to conclude their military commitments by June 2025.

Another challenge to BTS' reunion arose when member SUGA faced an investigation earlier this year following a drunk e-scooter incident in Seoul, which impacted HYBE's stock, causing it to hit a record low.

Despite these setbacks, some BTS members are still pursuing solo projects; notably, Jin is set to launch his debut solo album this month.

J-Hope bts BTS may not reunite before 2026 HYBE South Korea BTS reunion military duties North Korea Lee Kyung Joon suga
