BTS’ V becomes most influential music figure on Instagram

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V from BTS, has once again made history on social media. According to HypeAuditor, he has secured a place among the world's most prominent celebrities across various domains such as music and sports — an impressive feat considering his prolonged absence due to mandatory military service. Despite this hiatus, V's influence remained strong, further cementing his global appeal.

In the 2025 rankings for Top Music Influencers on Instagram, V claimed the number one position, surpassing American pop stars Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish. He stands out as the only Asian artiste to top this list.

Joining him in the top five are fellow BTS member Jimin and Blackpink's Lisa, who ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. V's impact wasn't limited to the music category — he also placed high in broader influencer rankings that include sports figures.

In the global Top 1000 Instagram Influencers list, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, V earned the third spot, following Lionel Messi. Within this list, he ranked higher than any other music artiste except Selena Gomez and outpaced global internet-famous celebrities like Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Known for his album "Layover", V is now recognised as the most influential figure on Instagram in the UK. He also ranks third in both the US and Brazil — a remarkable accomplishment for any Asian celebrity.

As of July 4 (KST), V's Instagram account had amassed over 68.07 million followers, of these, more than 12.4 million are from the United States — the largest US-based following for any K-pop star to date. Data from SocialBook shows that V's followers surged by 1.22 million within just 25 days after completing his military service, marking the fastest follower growth among K-pop idols.

Additionally, his engagement rate over the last two months stood at an extraordinary 20.6% — the highest among global celebrities.