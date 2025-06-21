BTS set for 2026 reunion as Suga completes military service

BTS rapper and producer Suga has officially completed his alternative military service, marking the discharge of all seven members of the K-pop sensation from South Korea's mandatory conscription, according to an Associated Press report.

Big Hit Entertainment, a subsidiary of Hybe, confirmed that Suga concluded his alternative service on Wednesday (June 18), using up his remaining leave days. His official discharge date was set for Saturday (June 21).

The agency has not scheduled any public event for the occasion, citing concerns over potential overcrowding.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, served as a social service agent due to a previous shoulder surgery, making him the last member of the group to fulfil national duties. Unlike his bandmates who served in the military, his assignment involved civilian work.

With Suga's discharge, BTS is now poised for a full-group comeback in 2026.

Earlier this month, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook were discharged after enlisting in December 2023. Jin, the group's eldest member, was discharged in June 2024, while J-Hope completed his service in October 2024.

Under South Korea's Military Service Act, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 must serve 18 to 21 months.

Although the law was revised in 2020 to allow acclaimed entertainers to defer enlistment until the age of 30, BTS members announced in October 2022 that all seven would complete their service without seeking exemption.