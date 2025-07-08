Cops foil ex-BDR members’ march

Use water cannons, sound grenades to disperse them

Police yesterday used water cannons and fired sound grenades to disperse dismissed members of Bangladesh Rifles, now Border Guard Bangladesh, and their family members after they blocked the road in front of Kakrail Mosque.

The protesters were marching towards the chief adviser's residence, Jamuna, pressing a three-point demand that includes reinstatement of their jobs and renaming the force back to BDR.

Traffic movement in the area came to a halt due to the blockade.

Witnesses said the dismissed BDR personnel and their families have been demonstrating in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh for over two weeks. Several hundred more joined the protest yesterday morning.

Screengrab

Around 11:15am, the protesters began marching towards Jamuna via Matsya Bhaban. Police initially attempted to intercept them near Shahbagh, but they continued moving forward, according to witnesses.

A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division Masud Alam set up a barricade near Matsya Bhaban, but the demonstrators broke through and continued towards Kakrail.

As additional police units blocked the road leading to Jamuna, the protesters staged a sit-in at the Kakrail intersection.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

Police told them to leave the area, citing a DMP ban on holding rallies or protests there. But the demonstrators said they would continue until their demands were met.

Several scuffles broke out as police tried to push them away. At one stage, law enforcers used water cannons and fired multiple sound grenades to disperse the crowd.

Talking to reporters at the scene, a former BDR member said they were holding a peaceful demonstration to seek justice, but police used force to drive them away.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

DC Masud told reporters that the protesters had initially promised to occupy the road for only 10 minutes and send a representative to the ministry.

"But as they refused to leave even after half an hour, police used water cannons and sound grenades to disperse them," he said. "We refrained from using excessive force as they were members of a disciplined force."

Several police personnel were injured, and several protesters were detained during the incident, he added.