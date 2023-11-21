BTS announces documentary ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’, releases teaser

Disney+ has unveiled the official teaser poster and announcement trailer for BTS' decade-spanning journey. This upcoming documentary promises an intimate exploration as the members candidly share insights into their career aspirations, personal lives, and beyond.

The teaser poster elegantly showcases BTS' official logo, symbolising light streaming through doors standing ajar, while the teaser trailer offers glimpses into the journey with heartfelt comments from the members themselves. Get ready to delve into the multifaceted world of BTS and witness their transformative 10-year odyssey.

The much anticipated eight-episode documentary series, "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star", is set to premiere on December 20. Fans can mark their calendars for a weekly treat as two episodes will be released every Wednesday, providing a captivating journey into the world of BTS.

Taking to Weverse, BTS shared a message that read, "Hello. The documentary series chronicling the 10 years of BTS and beyond, 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star', is set to be released on Disney Plus. Release Dates: Episodes 1 and 2 will premiere at 5 pm on December 20, 2023 (KST), followed by Episodes 3 and 4 at 5 pm on December 27, 2023 (KST), Episodes 5 and 6 at 5 pm on January 3, 2024 (KST), and finally, Episodes 7 and 8 at 5 pm on January 10, 2024 (KST)."

"In celebration of their 10th anniversary, the seven members, still moving forward, reflect on their past and tell genuine stories from their hearts. We ask for your interest and support for 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star'. Thank you," it read.

Sharing a glimpse on its YouTube channel, Bangtan TV released a 20-second teaser featuring the members speaking. The video begins with J-Hope expressing, "I felt each and every emotion." Suga follows, stating, "So I started to make music again."

V, also known as Kim Taehyung, then shared, "I laughed and laughed and laughed." Jimin chuckled, adding, "I started crying." Jin then followed, saying, "It hit me then." Jungkook smiled, affirming, "This is it." RM concluded the montage, stating, "We did it."

As of now, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are fulfilling their mandatory military service, while RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are also scheduled to serve, with specific dates yet to be announced. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are obligated to undergo approximately two years of military service.

It's noteworthy that all BTS members were granted a deferral for the commencement of their military duty until the age of 30. The group aspires to reunite as a whole in around 2025 after fulfilling their respective service commitments.