BTS’ Jung Kook wins top Global K-Pop Song award

BTS' Jungkook has secured the top honour at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. The 'golden maknae' of BTS earned the Global K-pop Song award for his debut solo track "Seven", featuring American singer and rapper Latto. This song, featuring Korean actress Han So Hee, has consistently been a standout hit, dominating global music charts for several consecutive months. "Seven" has maintained its reign on the Billboard Top 100 and Top 200, alongside other tracks from the K-pop artist, since July 14, 2023.

Known as the Billboard Singer, Jungkook lives up to his nickname, asserting dominance in the global music scene with his compelling vocals and high-profile collaborations. In a fierce competition, "Seven" stood against formidable contenders such as Fifty Fifty's "Cupid", Jimin's "Like Crazy", NewJeans's "Ditto", and NewJeans's "OMG".

In his acceptance speech, Jungkook expressed, "It's truly an honour. It's challenging to put my gratitude into words. Thank you, ARMY, and everyone who embraced this; without you, it wouldn't have been possible. While creating 'Seven,' I cherished those moments and want to express my gratitude to everyone and to Billboard for presenting me with this award."

JYP's Stray Kids, having recently made history by breaking a 16-year-old record with their fourth consecutive debut at Number 1 on the Billboard 200, continued their streak of success at the awards night. The group secured the top K-pop album at the BBMAs. Stray Kids' seventh studio album, "5 Star", competed against strong contenders, including BTS' Jimin's "Face", NewJeans's 2nd EP "Get Up", TOMORROW X TOGETHER's "The Name Chapter: Temptation", and Twice's "Ready To Be: 12th Mini Album".

For those unfamiliar, Ador and Hybe's NewJeans made history as the first 4th generation K-pop group to win a BBMA, joining Blackpink, who also secured their first Billboard award at this prestigious musical event. The night featured electrifying performances, with Stray Kids captivating the audience with their title tracks "Thunderous" from the album "Noeasy" and "Rock" from the album "Ordinary". Meanwhile, NewJeans took the stage with dynamic performances of "Super Shy" and "OMG".