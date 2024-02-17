Jungkook stars in Calvin Klein's new sultry campaign

BTS' Jungkook took the internet by storm in the latest Calvin Klein's sultry Spring 2024 campaign. The black and white promo, shot by Mert Alas, showcases the "Seven" hitmaker wandering through the iconic Grand Central Station in New York City.

The video premiered on Calvin Klein's official YouTube channel on Friday, February 16.

Photo: Calvin Klein

In the 42-second video, the BTS singer showcases his vibe while navigating the world's largest train station. In the alluring campaign, the "3D" singer flaunts his upper body with an unbuttoned oversized shirt, complemented by distinctive lip and ear piercings, and a chain adorning his neck. Set against the backdrop of a classic song, Jungkook effortlessly dances to the rhythm.

Photo: Calvin Klein

The YouTube video description of the campaign states, "Jung Kook dominates in Calvin Klein at the global landmark, Grand Central Station, NYC. Directed by Mert Alas. Explore the campaign collection, featuring this season's most iconic denim styles."

Photo: Calvin Klein

According to Today, the Calvin Klein campaign press release, stated, "The campaign elevates Jungkook's stature as a global pop star, highlighting his inherent confidence as he dominates the iconic Grand Central Station in the latest Calvin Klein Jeans styles." The statement further notes that the Spring 2024 collection "injects wardrobe essentials with the brand's youthful energy," effortlessly embodied by Jungkook.

Following the release of the campaign video, enthusiasts swarmed social media to express their reactions. A fan posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Wow!! Beautiful! Congratulations to all of you. The photos and MV are perfect and beautiful. Congratulations once again to everyone." Another fan exclaimed, "ABSOLUTELY INSANE PHOTOSHOOT."