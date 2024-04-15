BTS star Jungkook returns as Bam's dad on Instagram, surpasses 2.5m followers

In a heartwarming surprise, BTS star Jungkook, currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, made a return to Instagram, but not in the way fans might have expected. The Golden Crooner reintroduced himself to the social media platform on April 14, this time as Bam's dad.

The move delighted fans worldwide, sparking a surge in followers and speculation about Jungkook's possible break from military duties.

Jungkook, who had previously deactivated his personal account to focus on engaging with fans on Weverse, took a unique approach to reconnecting with his followers. He unveiled a brand new Instagram account, dedicated solely to his beloved dog, Bam. The account, under the handle @bowwow_bam, quickly amassed over 2.6 million followers within hours of its creation.

In his inaugural post on Weverse, Jungkook playfully shared, "I can't brag about anything right now so I'm going to brag about my baby. Have a fun 'night' from now on, @bowwow_bam." The decision to create an Instagram account for Bam not only showcases Jungkook's affection for his pet but also provides fans with a unique glimpse into his personal life during his military service.

The account, believed to be managed by Jungkook himself, features a series of endearing posts showcasing Bam's playful antics and charming personality. From striking model-like poses to sharing tender moments with his hooman, Bam's Instagram presence has quickly become a source of joy for fans eagerly awaiting updates from the BTS member.

However, it was a particular video featuring Jungkook alongside Bam, albeit without revealing his face, that set social media abuzz with speculation. Fans couldn't contain their excitement, with the hashtag 'Jungkook came home' trending across various platforms.

Jungkook was the final member of BTS to enter South Korea's mandatory military service. He enlisted alongside fellow BTS member Jimin as part of a buddy enlistment programme. Both the "Promise" and "Euphoria" singers joined the military together as companion soldiers, sparking anticipation for their return, expected around June 2025.