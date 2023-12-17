BTS' Jungkook sets new Billboard record again

Even amid his military responsibilities, BTS member Jungkook is maintaining chart-topping success with his "GOLDEN" songs, securing top ranks on the Billboard charts. Monikered as the "Billboard singer", the youngest member of the popular South Korean boy group is unquestionably living up to his title. The "Euphoria" singer has now become the first Korean soloist to reach a notable milestone on the Billboard Top 200 list.

Since its debut, the first solo album from South Korea's 'Golden Voice' has consistently held a prominent position on the Billboard charts, surpassing even the weekly sales of pop queen Taylor Swift. As of the week ending on December 16, Jungkook's "GOLDEN" maintains its stronghold at No. 33 on the Billboard 200, retaining its impressive standing since its initial debut at No. 2 in November.

Following the electrifying remix video for "Standing Next To You" with Usher, BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook, has made his mark in Billboard history. He now stands as the first Korean solo artiste to maintain a Top 40 position on the Billboard 200 for five consecutive weeks, showcasing his solo prowess on the global stage. And that's not all! Breaking another record, Jungkook is the first K-pop soloist to secure the No. 16 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 for an impressive 17 weeks.

On December 15, the "Still With You" singer unveiled a remix of his lead single from "GOLDEN". This re-release sparked a resurgence of his song "Standing Next To You" on the Billboard Hot 100, securing the 72nd position on the list. Following closely, his digital single "3D" with Jack Harlow maintains a strong position at No. 92 in its ninth week of release.

"GOLDEN" made its debut in its fifth week, securing the 14th position on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart and the 15th spot on the Top Album Sales chart. These rankings consider both physical and digital album sales to determine the week's best-selling albums. Holding the 14th spot indicates that "GOLDEN" continues to perform strongly, maintaining robust sales even a month after its release.

Jungkook's tracks on Billboard's Global Excl. US chart

Standing Next to You: No. 7

Seven (feat Latto): No. 10

3D (feat Jack Harlow): No. 23

Yes or No: No. 169

Jungkook's tracks on the Global 200

Standing Next to You: No. 13

Seven: No. 20

3D: No. 36