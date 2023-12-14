BTS' Jungkook dethrones Taylor Swift from billboard No 1 position

Intense competition is looming between K-pop sensation and BTS member Jungkook and the 'queen' of Pop, Taylor Swift.

The youngest member of the seven-person K-pop group is making waves with both albums and singles, consistently showcasing remarkable sales prowess in the US.

The "3D" singer embarked on his solo career in 2023 and has swiftly become a formidable presence in the music industry, challenging established names.

As of December 13, according to Billboard's latest sales figures, the reigning top-selling musician worldwide has been dethroned by the K-pop sensation. Jungkook has reclaimed the leading position on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart with his latest track, "Standing Next To You," the lead song from Jungkook's debut album "GOLDEN," released on November 3.

For those unfamiliar, the Digital Song Sales chart compiles the best-selling singles in the United States. Updated weekly, the chart often saw the Lover singer securing the top spot. Jungkook ascends the charts, displacing Taylor Swift, who held the number one position last week with her single "You're Losing Me."

The crooner behind "The Seven" not only overtook Taylor Swift but also outpaced the runner-up, Jack Harlow's "Lovin' on Me," by nearly 5,000 copies with his hit single "Standing Next To You." According to Billboard data, the track from "Golden" is the only song in America this week to surpass 10,000 copies in sales. For those unfamiliar, the song debuted at number one on the chart in mid-November with over 80,000 sales and has maintained its position until this recent accomplishment.

All BTS members have commenced their military service and are anticipated to reunite in 2025. Jungkook and Jimin, enlisted as companion soldiers, are set to undergo training, possibly alongside BTS' oldest member, Jin, who began his military service in 2022.