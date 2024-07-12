Jungkook's ‘coming soon to cinemas’ revelation surprises ARMYs

After the release of solo documentaries by BTS members J-Hope and Suga, which explored their creative beginnings, the group's youngest member, Jungkook, is also set to debut in theatres.

Yesterday, the official social media channels of the South Korean music group shared a mysterious teaser image titled "Jung Kook: I Am Still". The announcement, accompanied by the message "Coming Soon to Cinemas!," sparked fan speculation about its meaning. After this update, officials provided no further details and remained silent.

Unsurprisingly, the startling announcement left the fandom eagerly searching for hints, with fans questioning the implications of this unexpected news.

Comments such as "Wait What," "OMG What," and "Explain Yourself" quickly began trending on X/Twitter as ARMYs anxiously awaited concrete details about the upcoming project. In the meantime, the South Korean multiplex cinema chain CJ CGV also posted the same grainy image teaser on its social media, displaying the text "Jung Kook, I AM STILL".

Fans naturally speculated that a solo documentary featuring Jungkook might be released soon. Although the news came as a surprise, devoted fans recalled the BTS 'maknae' hinting at such a project previously.

While promoting his solo debut album, "GOLDEN", the "Standing Next to You" singer made a highly anticipated appearance on his bandmate Suga's variety show, "Suchwita". During the show, he revealed that he was in the process of filming a documentary that tracks his musical journey from the pre-release single "Seven" to the creation of his full-length album.

If the forthcoming project corresponds with his earlier revelation, then "Jung Kook: I Am Still" would document the ambitious creation of his debut studio album, released in November 2023, showcasing his "golden moments" as a solo artiste.

Before his official solo debut, the cherished BTS member was well-known for his self-directed and produced travel video series, "Golden Closet Films" (GCF). Fans are speculating that this new project might mark the return of the beloved series. The mystery will be unveiled soon, as more details are anticipated.

The "Seven" singer recently secured a travel show alongside Jimin. Their soothing reality series "Are You Sure?" is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on August 8, 2024.