Justin Bieber rocks Ambani-Merchant’s sangeet stage in Mumbai

International pop star Justin Bieber delivered a spectacular performance of his chart-topping hits at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Since then, Social media has been abuzz with clips and snapshots of Bieber at the grand celebration. Following his performance, Justin returned to the USA early this morning.

At the sangeet ceremony, Justin Bieber sported a stylish ensemble featuring a white vest beneath a jacket, paired with pants, boots, and a cap. He delighted the crowd with several hits, including "Love Yourself", "Peaches", "Where Are U Now", and "No Brainer". In a standout moment, Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, joined Justin on stage during one of his performances.

Fans flooded social media with reactions to clips of Justin Bieber's performance at the event. One fan commented, "Seeing Bieber perform his classic hits is always a delight." Another person exclaimed, "Wow, he just stole my heart. Look at how he's charming the guests." "Justin Bieber singing so many of his amazing songs is a real treat for the ears," read another comment. An Instagram user added, "This was wonderful. Just like Rihanna, Orry vibed with him on stage. Lol."

After his performance at the event, Justin Bieber was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on his way back to the US. He was still clad in the attire he wore to the sangeet ceremony. Before entering the airport, Justin took a moment to shake hands with the people around him.

Justin jetted from Los Angeles to Mumbai on Friday to perform at a sangeet ceremony. His previous visit to India was in 2017 when he headlined his first concert in the country.

According to a PTI report, Justin Bieber received USD 10 million for his performance at the event. Anant Ambani, son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancée Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are scheduled to tie the knot on July 12, following months-long pre-wedding celebrations that began on March 1 in Jamnagar.

Earlier, pop star Rihanna dazzled the audience at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. More recently, the couple's cruise jamboree across Italy and the South of France featured stellar performances by singer Katy Perry, pop icon Backstreet Boys, and renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.