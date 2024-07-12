Entertainment
Ambani-Merchant wedding day festivities begin with red carpet gala

Photos: Reuters

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son marries today in a lavish ceremony that has been a hot talking point at home and abroad, with his father's $260 billion conglomerate Reliance taking to social media to publicise the event heavily.

Reliance's efforts, coupled with posts from a host of Bollywood stars and coverage in media, have helped whip up public interest in the wedding, overshadowing some critical social media posts that have questioned the opulence at a time of growing inequality in India.

Ambani's youngest son Anant, 29, is marrying his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29, in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai featuring a guest list including Bollywood icons, Hollywood stars, the FIFA president, and renowned cricketers among others.

Three days of celebratory receptions will follow the main wedding event. Here are some of the captures from the day:

Groom Anant Ambani poses for pictures with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani on the red carpet on the day of his wedding with Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair pose for pictures on the red carpet.
Patama Leeswadtrakul, businesswoman, sports administrator and member of International Olympic Committee, and Somsak Leeswadtrakul, Chairman of G J Steel, pose for pictures.
Ananya Panday poses for pictures on the red carpet.
Indian musical composer AR Rehman and his wife Saira Banu pose for pictures on the red carpet.
John Cena poses for pictures on the red carpet.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, his wife Leena Al Ashqar and their children Shania Serena Infantino, Alessia Infantino, Sabrina Infantino, Dhalia Nora Infantino pose for pictures on the red carpet.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pose for pictures on the red carpet.
Former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva pose for pictures on the red carpet.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan pose for pictures on the red carpet.
Mona Kattan, global president of Huda Beauty, and her husband Hassan Elamin pose for pictures on the red carpet.
Groom Anant Ambani poses for pictures with Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on the red carpet.
