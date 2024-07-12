Ambani-Merchant wedding day festivities begin with red carpet gala
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son marries today in a lavish ceremony that has been a hot talking point at home and abroad, with his father's $260 billion conglomerate Reliance taking to social media to publicise the event heavily.
Reliance's efforts, coupled with posts from a host of Bollywood stars and coverage in media, have helped whip up public interest in the wedding, overshadowing some critical social media posts that have questioned the opulence at a time of growing inequality in India.
Ambani's youngest son Anant, 29, is marrying his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29, in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai featuring a guest list including Bollywood icons, Hollywood stars, the FIFA president, and renowned cricketers among others.
Three days of celebratory receptions will follow the main wedding event. Here are some of the captures from the day:
Comments