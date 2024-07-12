Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid, to miss Ambani-Merchant wedding

Indian actor Akshay Kumar will not attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai this Friday as he has tested positive for Covid-19.

This marks the third time Akshay has contracted the virus, with previous positive tests in the early days of the pandemic and in 2022. Consequently, he will also miss the final promotions for his latest release, "Sarfira".

Earlier this year, Akshay performed at the Ambanis' pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, where he delivered a vibrant dance performance. However, after feeling unwell following the positive tests of some crew members from his promotions team, Akshay tested positive this morning.

Despite being personally invited by Anant Ambani, he will not be able to attend the wedding as he has isolated himself. In a previous interview with an Indian daily after the Jamnagar event, Akshay remarked, "It happened around 3 in the morning. It was grand of course, but besides that, the Ambani family was so loving and caring. Anant and Radhika were very gracious hosts, may Mahakaal bless the happy couple."

Akshay first tested positive for Covid-19 in 2021 while filming "Ram Setu". He shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care."

At that time, several crew members also tested positive.

In 2022, just before representing India at the Cannes Film Festival, Akshay tested positive again. He expressed his disappointment on social media, stating, "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there."

In a 2023 interview with Connect FM Canada, Akshay revealed that he suffered from 'heavy Covid' and continued to struggle with lost stamina. "Some years ago, I got Covid. It was heavy Covid, and because of that, I lost quite a lot of my strength and stamina," he said.

During the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, the actor donated Rs 25 crore to the Indian PM-Cares relief fund and was among the earliest to resume filming post-lockdown.

