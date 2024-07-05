Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

American pop star Justin Bieber has arrived in Mumbai to perform at the wedding sangeet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set for today evening. It is reported that bringing the "Peaches" singer to India required the Ambani family to shell out a lot of cash.

The sangeet ceremony will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The event will be attended by family members and a host of Bollywood celebrities, and others.

Justin Bieber was surrounded by heavy security as he was seen exiting the airport. Donning a pink sweatshirt and a red bucket hat—an outfit that's been part of his signature look for several years—Bieber didn't acknowledge the paparazzi and quickly made his way to his car.

As reported by the Portuguese portal LeoDias, Justin Bieber is receiving a staggering fee for his performance. The singer's appearance is said to cost Rs 83 crore or USD 10 million. This marks his second performance in India, following the controversial 2017 concert where he was accused of lip-syncing throughout his set.

On the personal front, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are currently expecting their first child together.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's wealthiest industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, on July 12.

The wedding invitation has been circulating widely on social media, providing a sneak peek into the elaborate preparations for the high-profile event.

The celebrations of the wedding have been thoughtfully arranged, following the traditional Hindu Vedic rituals. The main events will kick off on Friday (July 12) with the auspicious Shubh Vivah ceremony. According to insiders, guests are encouraged to add to the festive atmosphere by donning traditional Indian attire.

The festivities will continue on Saturday (July 13) with the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is set for Sunday (July 14).