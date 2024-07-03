Music
Wed Jul 3, 2024
Last update on: Wed Jul 3, 2024 07:44 PM

You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage: Travis Kelce

NFL star Travis Kelce has broken his silence regarding his unexpected cameo on his girlfriend, songstress Taylor Swift's renowned Eras Tour in London. Speaking on his podcast, New Heights, Kelce described the experience as a departure from his usual demeanour, admitting, "It was very unlike me to be a ham." The Kansas City Chiefs tight end delighted fans by making his debut appearance on Swift's global stage on June 23.

Kelce's brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, praised his performance, exclaiming, "You killed it." Reflecting on the surreal moment, Travis humbly responded, "I was up there with three professionals. You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage. I kept telling myself, 'Do not drop the baby. Hold onto the baby.'"

The NFL star revealed that the cameo was actually his idea. "I suggested, 'How fun would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the '1989' era?'" Kelce recounted proposing to the Cruel Summer hitmaker. Swift, amused by the idea, responded positively, asking, "Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?"

"I was like, 'What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I've seen the shows enough. Might as well put me to work here,'" Kelce shared enthusiastically. He praised Swift for finding the perfect moment in the show to integrate him, ensuring it was a safe and memorable experience.

During the London performance, Kelce made his entrance during "The Tortured Poets Department" segment. Dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, he played a pivotal role in Swift's skit for the outfit change during "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart", where he gallantly carried the singer across the stage. The moment left Kelce visibly thrilled, beaming with joy in front of the enthusiastic crowd.

