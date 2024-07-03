Arbovirus will tour Canada with original lineup

Arbovirus is gearing up for their inaugural Canada tour, starting with Bangladesh Rockfest on August 17 at the Toronto Pavilion.

The band will perform their popular hits and debut a single from their forthcoming album, Nikhoj Songbad. Joining them on stage will be Bangladeshi pop-rock band Shunno and Bangladeshi-American hip-hop band Stoic Bliss.

On August 18, Arbovirus will take the stage at the Giovanni Caboto Club in Windsor, Ontario, under the auspices of AIA Productions. Fans can expect a special treat: original drummer Farhan Tanim and bassist Ishtiaq Hossain Jishan, are rejoining the band for this tour after 16 years, marking a significant reunion.

Guitarist Asif Asgar Ranjan shared his excitement, saying, "Our Canada tour, starting with Bangladesh Rockfest, is significant in many ways. We're reuniting after a long time, and original members Ishtiaq Hossain Jishan and Farhan Tanim, who our longtime fans have missed, are joining us."

"This makes it a fantastic reunion. We haven't performed together in years, and we're thrilled to kick off our show with the debut single from our fourth album, Nikhoj Songbad. Most of the album is completed; we're just wrapping up a few final takes and doing the mixing and mastering. So, this show also announces the start of our new album," he continued.

"Expect surprises, too," said lead guitarist Ranjan, "Our live shows are always an experience to remember, both for us and the audience. We give it our all every time, and this show will be no exception."

The day after, Arbovirus has another show in Windsor under AIA Productions. The band is also planning more shows in October and November.

"Our Bangladeshi fans can look forward to us performing several big shows. We're finalising details with sponsors and organisers and will return to Bangladesh for those events," stated Ranjan.

"We're incredibly excited about the Canada tour and being together again is indescribable. We're preparing diligently and will have a full week of rehearsals once we arrive in Canada. It's a fantastic time for us," he said.

Drummer Farhan Tanim, who is joining the stage with the original line-up after years, conveyed, "I'm thrilled to rejoin Arbovirus after so many years, with the original members on stage together again. This reunion feels like a merging of continents, with members joining from England, America, Canada, and Australia, all connected through their roots in Bangladesh."

"It's rare due to our busy lives, so this reunion is exhilarating. Technology and our commitment are making it possible. We're preparing through regular communication and practice, and I anticipate a wonderful evening."

Ishtiaq Hossain Jishan simply said, "I am very excited. It's time for us to feel young again."

The current lineup of Arbovirus includes Sufi Maverick on vocals, Asif Asgar Ranjan as guitarist, Ahmed Aldnane Alam as bassist, and Nafeez Al Amin as drummer.

Arbovirus is nearly finished with their fourth album, Nikhoj Songbad, which will be released through their label, Infected Records, and available on all major streaming platforms worldwide.

It is to be noted that Arbovirus is operating under another lineup, led by Suharto Sherif as the only founding member, in Bangladesh. Disputes are going on regarding the musical rights between both the original lineup and the one led by Suharto.