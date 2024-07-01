57 artistes and cultural figures issue statement to protect bauls and fakirs

Time and again, bauls, fakirs, and sadhus have faced inhumane aggression and had their homes destroyed by vandals who oppose the rise of cultural and social bloom in our country.

On June 26, Chayna Begum, a follower of Fakir Lalon Sai, had her house destroyed by vandals. They even threatened to kill her if she was found there at night. Over time, we have seen many forms of aggression against bauls, fakirs, and sadhus, such as shaving their heads, destroying their homes and musical instruments, evicting them, and socially disgracing them.

Although the local administration has taken the incident involving Lalon follower Chayna Begum seriously, around 57 artistes, including musicians, cultural workers, filmmakers, actors, and writers of Bangladesh, have written a statement to draw the state's attention to this matter.

These artistes demand that such incidents never occur again and urge the government to immediately issue strict directives to prevent persecution against bauls and fakirs and to ensure their protection.

Their demands are as follows:

Ensuring security: Take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of Bauls, Fakirs, and Lalon followers.

Legal protection: Ensure prompt justice and punishment for any attacks or persecution against them.

Cultural respect: Provide complete freedom for their cultural activities without any obstruction.

Raising awareness: Increase public awareness about the culture of Bauls, Fakirs, and Lalon followers.

Artistes who have voiced their demands include-- Ahmed Hasan Sunny (musician), Altaf Shahnewaz (writer), Amirul Rajiv (art curator), Arifur Rahman (filmmaker), Armeen Musa (musician), Arzeen (musician), Asif Iqbal Aontu (musician, Kaaktaal), Autumnal Moon (musician), Bappa Mazumder (musician), Eon (poet), Faria Ulfath Syed (musician, Tulkalam), George Lincoln D'Costa (musician, Artcell), Gowtam K Shuvo (music researcher), Jewel Kolindo (poet), Joy Shahriar (musician), Kanak Aditya (artiste), Kishore Das (musician), KP Razib (musician), Krishnendu Chattopadhyay (filmmaker), Kumar Bishwajit (musician), Maqsoodul Haque (musician, Maqsood O Dhaka), Manoj Pramanik (actor and teacher), Manosh Chowdhury (teacher and writer), Meer Masum (musician, Souls), Milu Aman (music researcher), Mostofa Sarwar Farooki (filmmaker), Prince Mahmud (musician), Probar Ripon (musician, Shonar Bangla Circus), Rahul Ananda (artiste, Joler Gaan), Rajib Mahmud Shanto (musician), Raju (musician), Rakibul Hasan (musician, organiser), Rashed Zaman (cinematographer), Rezaul Karim Leemon (musician), Robiul Alam Robi (filmmaker), Sadia Khalid Reeti (film critic), Sadia Seraj Saba (musician), Sameer Ahmed (filmmaker), Shahid Mahmud Jangi (lyricist), Shahriar Shawon (artiste), Shafiq Tuhin (musician), Shabnam Ferdousi (filmmaker), Shankha Dasgupta (filmmaker), Sharmee Hossain (musician), Sharmin Lucky (artiste), Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu (musician, Warfaze), Shibu Kumar Shil (musician, Meghdol), Sina Hasan (musician, Bangla Five), Soikat Biswas Tutul (organiser), Unmesh Roy (teacher), Xaved Hoque (music patron, Heavy Metal T-shirt), Yamin Rahman Iskra (musician, Swarobanjo), Ziaur Rahman (musician, Shironamhin), and Rudro Huq (poet), Shimul Salahuddin (Poet), Dilruba Doyel (Artist), and Pothik Nobi (musician).

Bauls, fakirs, and rural poets are part of our cultural history and heritage. Persecuting and dishonouring them not only affects their personal lives but also harms our national pride and culture. These artistes urgently call on the government to take effective steps to stop the persecution against them immediately. They also request that instructions be given to various levels of administration-- district, sub-district, union, and village-- to ensure their protection and respect.