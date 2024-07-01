Arbovirus honours late musicians with new single ‘Hoyto’

Celebrated rock band Arbovirus has released their poignant new single, "Hoyto", from their fourth full-length studio album, "Republic of Arbovirus". The song stands as a tribute to two beloved figures in the music industry, Ishtiaq Ahmed Shovon (1979-2008) and Ahasan Tanvir Pial (1998-2024).

Ishtiaq Ahmed Shovon was a vocalist and lyricist for Arbovirus from 2001 to 2003, and Ahasan Tanvir Pial was a guitarist and vocalist for Odd Signature. Both musicians left a lasting impact on the band and the wider music community.

"Hoyto" encapsulates themes of solitude and remembrance, with lyrics that speak to the pain of loss and the hope of reuniting with loved ones.

The single is now available on major streaming platforms including Amazon, Anghami, Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify. The official music video for "Hoyto" can be viewed on YouTube.

The song was produced by Suharto Sherif, with lyrics by Nilay Biswas and music by Arbovirus. Khayam Sanu Sandhi contributed piano and pad, and the track was mixed and mastered at Arbovirus HQ.

Video of ARBOVIRUS - HOYTO [Official Music Video] - REPUBLIC OF ARBOVIRUS

The music video was directed and edited by Maruf Raihan, with CG and post-production by Sabbir Ahmed. The video features advanced 3D modelling, adding a visual layer to the song's emotional narrative.

Formed in 2001, the current lineup of Arbovirus consists of Suharto Sherif, Montasir Mamun, Sayemul Islam, Shams Alim Biswas, Shahan Kamal and Nilay Biswas.

The band has released four studio albums, one EP, and twelve singles through various mixed albums so far.