Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Lata Mangeshkar, criticises celebs performing at Ambani bash

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who wasn't spotted alongside the scores of other film industry personalities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's recent pre-wedding festivities, appeared to take a dig at her industry colleagues who put on shows at the three-day bash. Kangana said that she has turned down every opportunity to perform as a hired entertainer at private events, as she compared herself to the late Lata Mangeshkar.

The legendary singer had reportedly turned down millions of dollars to just show up at a private bash, according to her sister, Asha Bhosle. Kangana reposted a news article about Asha's old comments, which she'd made on a reality show.

Kangana wrote in an Instagram story, "I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs ('Fashion ka Jalwa', 'Ghani Baawli Ho Gayi', 'London Thumkda', 'Sadi Galli', 'Vijay Bhawa' etc) to our credit."

She continued, "But no matter how many temptations I got, I never danced in the weddings, many super hit item songs were also offered to me, soon I avoided award shows also. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money, in the world of shortcuts, the young generation needs to understand that the only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity."

The Ambanis' pre-wedding festivities were held in the town of Jamnagar, in Gujarat. Amongst the many foreign dignitaries and business leaders, the film industry came out in full force.

Some of the names in attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and many more. Rihanna, Akon and Diljit Dosanjh hosted private concerts, while scores of popular singers provided musical entertainment.