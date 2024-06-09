Kangana Ranaut advises 'meditation' for those cheering slap incident

In the aftermath of being slapped by a CISF constable at Chandigarh airport, actor turned BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut has condemned those mocking the incident. Kangana asserted that individuals celebrating the violence against her should examine their own "psychological criminal tendencies."

On Friday, the Punjab Police filed charges against the now-suspended CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, following her assault on Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport.

Although the incident sparked widespread disapproval, Kangana expressed her dissatisfaction with a segment of social media users, recommending therapy and meditation to help them avoid becoming "bitter" with "jealousy and hate."

The actor took to X and conveyed, "Every rapist, murderer or thief always has a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminals' strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land."

"Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone's intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that's also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper into your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don't carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself," she added.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, known for his vocal anti-establishment stance, offered support to the CISF personnel involved in the incident with Kangana Ranaut. In two separate Instagram stories, Dadlani stated that if Kulwinder Kaur is "removed" from her position, he would gladly ensure she is "gainfully employed."

His post on X stated, "I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this CISF personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan."

Following a complaint by the CISF, the Mohali police have filed an FIR against Kulwinder Kaur. She has been charged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.