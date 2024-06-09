Imran Khan opens up about being skinny-shamed

In a candid interview with Humans of Bombay, Bollywood actor Imran Khan has shed light on his struggles with body image and the societal pressures he faced to conform to certain standards of beauty. Imran revealed that he has been subjected to skinny-shaming, an issue that he believes highlights the double standards in how men and women are judged based on their appearance.

"The world looks at women and men in a certain way. It is easier for women to call it out," Imran stated, emphasising the pervasive nature of these societal expectations. The actor shared his personal journey of trying to meet these standards, which included spending extensive hours in the gym and even resorting to steroid use.

He described the detrimental impact this had on his mental and physical health.

"The results are great, but sad things happen when you stop taking them. Because you feel depressed that you don't have the same body, and I am skinny again. It was all about external pressure. You have to have a conversation with yourself," he admitted.

Imran's revelation brings to light the often-overlooked issue of body shaming among men, and the extreme measures some take to achieve an 'ideal' physique.

Reflecting on his battle with depression, Imran shared that it was only last year that he started to feel complete. The constant scrutiny and the expectation to respond to public curiosity about his life took a significant emotional toll on him. "I felt pressured to stick my head out and show up. The whole process was deeply emotional for me," he confessed.