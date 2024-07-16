Prosenjit to grace Bollywood film after long hiatus

Last Sunday morning Prosenjit Chatterjee was seen in Mumbai, pictured alongside Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan. Several videos featuring the actor circulated on social media, which begged the big question of whether Prosenjit attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony.

Anandabazar Online reached out to him for clarification. The actor however stated that his trip to Mumbai was not for the wedding invitation. He remained tight-lipped about the real reason behind his visit.

According to inside sources, this time, he didn't visit Mumbai for a series; rather, Prosenjit is set to return with a Hindi film. He arrived in Mumbai on Sunday morning for further discussions regarding this potential project.

Prosenjit Chatterjee's last appearance in a Hindi film was in the 2016 movie "Traffic", a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film directed by Rajesh Pillai. Alongside Prosenjit, the film features notable actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Shergill, Divya Dutta, and Parambrata Chatterjee. Following this project, Prosenjit took a long hiatus from Hindi cinema.

In 2023, he made his debut in Hindi television with the series "Jubilee", directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which explores the early days of Bollywood. In this series, Prosenjit portrays the character Himanshu Roy. Subsequently, he starred as an investigative journalist in Hansal Mehta's series "Scoop". He also took on the role of the antagonist, Varun Roy, in Neeraj Pandey's new series "Khaki: Bengal Chapter", with shooting completed across various locations, including Shyambazar and Writers' Building.

Prosenjit Chatterjee is hence set to play a significant role in an upcoming star-studded Hindi film. Industry buzz suggests that both the producer and director of the film are highly acclaimed. If the plan progresses smoothly, filming is scheduled to start this September.

Upon returning from Mumbai, Prosenjit will shift his focus to Rahul Mukherjee's next project, with shooting set to commence at the end of this month. This film will feature Anirban Bhattacharya, Rajatava Dutta, and Surjit Bandyopadhyay. This Bengali adaptation of a South Indian film revolves around a story involving a rapist, with rumours hinting that Ditipriya Roy might join the cast.

After wrapping up the shoot for Rahul Mukherjee's film, Prosenjit Chatterjee is set to resume filming the final episode of "Khaki 2". The concluding filming phase of this project will take place in Mumbai.