Parambrata Chattopadhyay in Bangladesh to reprise Tagore’s fictional character

Popular Indian actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who has deep familial and artistic roots in Bangladesh, has recently arrived in the country for another transnational project.

He has come to Dhaka for an event featuring him marking Rabindranath Tagore's 163rd birth anniversary this year.

The actor is currently residing in a hotel in the capital, where he spoke with the media on Monday evening, sharing snippets of his work in both countries.

Parambrata is widely recognised amongst Bangladeshi audiences for films such as "Bhoyongkor Shundor", "Bhuban Majhi", and "Ajob Karkhana", apart from his Kolkata-based movies.

According to the Bengali calendar, Rabindranath Tagore's birthday is celebrated on Baishakh 25, and the audiences have to wait until presumably May 7 to know what Parambrata would work on next.

Being unforthcoming about the project, Parambrata said, "We are working on a project celebrating Rabindra Jayanti. This is going to be an absolutely new experience for me, and audiences have to wait until Baishakh 25 to get to experience our offering."

However, according to sources, Parambrata is going to be featured as an iconic literary character from Nobel laureate Tagore's novel in a photo story content titled "Boner Dighhi" under the initiative of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. The photo feature story will be published on Rabindranath Tagore's birthday with Channel i as its media partner.

Along with Parambrata, Shreya Sen, a doctor from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and an elocutionist, will also take part in the project. The photo story will be directed by renowned photographer Fauzia Jahan.

Regarding the project, Fauzia said, "The sole means of my artistic expression is photography. For a long time, I have been wanting to integrate my work with the works of Rabindranath Tagore. I believe that with this unique project, I would be able to interpret one of Rabindranath's works for everyone."

