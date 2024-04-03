New Bengali films to root for this Eid

During the festivities of Eid, the entertainment scene of the country comes alive with the release of new films, symbolising a time of rejuvenation for the audience with their most loved stars on the screen.

Notably, the Eid season typically sees a surge in film releases, a tradition that has endured for decades. These Eid films feature a diverse array of celebrities, lending a touch of glamour to the cinematic experience. This year, with more than 15 new films slated for release on the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, many A-List showbiz celebrities are to grace the silver screen with their latest offerings for audiences.

One of the most loved actresses, Moushumi, will be returning to the screen after a two-year hiatus. Her upcoming film is titled "Sonar Char", directed by Zahid Hossain, where Moushumi will be seen alongside her real-life husband Omar Sani. The couple has previously delivered many hit films. Their reel and real-life chemistry will take centre stage in a rural love story in the film. "Sonar Char" also features Zayed Khan in a pivotal role.

Actors Ferdous Ahmed and Purnima, a prominent on-screen duo of the late 2000s, regained their popularity with their undeniable chemistry, acting brilliance, and witty presence on screen. They are soon to appear together again in the upcoming film "Ahare Jibon".

The government-funded film is slated to be released this upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. Directed by Chhatku Ahmed, the cinema reflects the days of the pandemic, portraying the struggles, humanity, and complexities of relationships during that time.

Eid is synonymous with the eagerly awaited films of the Dhallywood superstar Shakib Khan. For decades, Shakib Khan has been presenting his best and grander films on Eid to enthral his audiences.

While Shakib engages the audience with more than one film every Eid, fans will get to enjoy only "Rajkumar", Shakib's only Eid project this year. Directed by Himel Ashraf, anticipations are high for the film even before its release, fueled by the excitement shown by Shakib Khan himself. Two songs from the film have been released, adding to the hype for the film.

Renowned National Award-winning artistes Fazlur Rahman Babu and Shahiduzzaman Selim will entertain the audience this Eid with the film "Omor", alongside Shariful Razz.

Additionally, Shariful Razz and Bubly are teaming up in Mishuk Moni's "Deyaler Desh", which is slated for release this Eid.

Renowned director Gias Uddin Selim is gearing up for the release of his latest film "Kajol Rekha" this Eid. Following the success of his debut film, "Monpura", which garnered widespread acclaim, Gias Uddin went on to produce "Swapnajaal" and "Paap Punno" before "Kajol Rekha" finally saw the light.

The film explores a narrative deeply rooted in the essence of Bengal, from the story taken from the age-old ballad "Maimansingha Gitika", featuring Shariful Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, and Mondera Chakroborty in pivotal roles.

This Eid, Sariful Razz will be one of the top featured actors in the industry with more than three of his films slated for release.

The announcement of "Mona: Jinn 2" has been made by Jazz Multimedia, scheduled for release this Eid. The film is directed by Kamruzzaman Roman and stars Tariq Anam Khan, Deepa Khandakar, and Ahmed Rubel in prominent roles. Additionally, Suprovat will play a significant character in the film.

What sets "Mona: Jinn 2" apart is its inspiration, drawn from a real-life incident in Jamalpur, as reported in a local newspaper. Promising to deliver genuine scares, the film's storyline is said to rely less on flashy effects and more on raw, bone-chilling terror.

A particularly intriguing aspect of the sequel is the portrayal of the character Mona by a 12-year-old girl, adding a touch of authenticity to the horror story.