Nationwide alternative screenings of 'Kajol Rekha' amidst Eid release

Gias Uddin Selim's film "Kajol Rekha" has been released in cinemas across the country this Eid-ul-Fitr. Within a week of its release, the producer revealed plans for alternative screenings of "Kajol Rekha" nationwide. On Tuesday, the director revealed the news at the capital's SKS Tower while attending a special screening of the film.

Gias Uddin Selim stated, "I want everyone in the country to watch 'Kajol Rekha'. Although the film has been released on Eid, the number of cinema halls in our country is limited. Many districts do not have any cinema halls at all. Yet, people there want to see the film. Therefore, we are considering alternative screenings of 'Kajol Rekha' with proper sound and projection systems."

Since its release, many have said that "Kajol Rekha" is not suitable as an Eid film. Gias Uddin Selim argued stating, "What defines an Eid film? Our film contains more songs than usual. Can a film based on Bengali stories not be considered an Eid film? Must we mimic Tamil, Telugu, or Bollywood styles to qualify as an Eid film? 'Kajol Rekha' caters to the tastes of the general Bangladeshi audience. Those who have seen it have praised it. Not a single person has left the hall before the film ended."