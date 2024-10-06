Gias Uddin Selim, Alauddin Majid to receive Fazlul Haque Memorial Award 2024

This year, director Gias Uddin Selim and film journalist Alauddin Majid have been nominated for the prestigious Fazlul Haque Memorial Award 2024 for their significant contributions to the film industry.

Announced by Amirul Islam, general secretary, Fazlul Haque Memorial Committee, the award ceremony will take place on October 26, coinciding with the death anniversary of Fazlul Haque, reads a press release.

The Fazlul Haque Memorial Committee has been conferring this award since 2004, in memory of Fazlul Haque, the editor of Bangladesh's first film magazine "Cinema" and the director of the country's first children's film, "President." The award was introduced by renowned novelist Rabeya Khatun to honour Fazlul Haque's legacy, offering a cash prize, a certificate, and a crest.

Since its inception, many have been honoured with this prestigious award, including Saidul Anam Tutul and Fazal Shahabuddin (2004), Chashi Nazrul Islam and Ahmad Zaman Chowdhury (2005), Humayun Ahmed and Rafiquzzaman (2006), Subhash Dutta and Hiren Dey (2007), Golam Rabbani Biplob and Abdur Rahman (2008), Amjad Hossain and Syed Shamsul Haque (2009), Morshedul Islam and Chinmoy Mutsuddi (2010), ER Khan and Anupam Hayat (2011), and Nasiruddin Yousuff and Golam Sarwar (2012).

More recent recipients include Razzak and Rezaunur Rahman (2013), Syed Salahuddin Zaki and Arefin Badol (2014), Masud Parvez and Shahidul Haque Khan (2015), Azizur Rahman and Mustafa Jabbar (2016), Abdul Latif Bacchu and Naresh Bhuiyan (2017), Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Shafiquzzaman Khan Lodi (2018), Kohinoor Akhter Suchanda and Rafi Hossain (2019), Alamgir and Dipen (2020), Kazi Hayat and Mazharul Islam (2021), Delwar Jahan Jhantu and Abdullah Ziad (2022), and Chotku Ahmed and Imrul Shahed (2023).

The award remains one of the highest honours in Bangladeshi cinema, recognising individuals who have made enduring contributions to the industry.

