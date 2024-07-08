Mondera wins Dhallywood Best Actress Award for ‘Kajol Rekha’

Mondera Chakroborty has captivated audiences with her lead role in "Kajol Rekha", her debut film, which has received widespread acclaim and international release. Her performance in the film, directed by Gias Uddin Selim, earned her the Best Actress Award in the Popular Category at the Dhallywood Awards in America, marking her first accolade in her film career.

Currently in America, Mondera expressed her joy after receiving the award, saying, "I feel wonderful. Working on 'Kajol Rekha' has been an amazing experience. It's my debut film and a dream come true. I am thrilled to receive this award."

She further remarked that "Kajol Rekha" is a dream project for both her and director Gias Uddin Selim, and she felt incredibly honored and happy to be part of it.

Mondera plans to stay in America for a few more days, attending two additional events besides the Dhallywood Awards. "I've visited America several times before, but this visit is special because I'm here to receive an award. I also had the opportunity to perform at the Dhallywood Awards," she said.

Reflecting on the recent screening of "Kajol Rekha" in America, she added, "I've received many positive remarks from people here. The kind words from many expatriates have truly warmed my heart."

Mondera stars in a new film titled "Neel Chokro", directed by Mithu Khan, with Arifin Shuvoo as her co-star. Speaking about the film, she said, "The plot of 'Neel Chokro' is exceptional, and I am eagerly looking forward to its release in September. Arifin Shuvoo is my top choice for a co-star, and I had the pleasure of acting alongside him in this film. Once I return home, I will actively participate in the promotion of our new movie."

Regarding her time in America, Mondera shared, "I am thoroughly enjoying myself. It's been a wonderful experience."