Gias Uddin Selim’s ‘Kajol Rekha’ included in DU’s master’s curriculum

In its third week since release, Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" continues to captivate audiences, drawing them to theatres as ticket sales surge. Meanwhile, the director has announced a significant development regarding the film.

"Kajol Rekha" has been included in the curriculum for master's students in the Department of History at Dhaka University, confirmed the film's makers on Saturday (April 27).

Speaking to The Daily Star today, Gias Uddin Selim expressed his joy at this development, stating, "This is excellent news for 'Kajol Rekha' and a source of great joy. I am truly pleased with the news we received yesterday."

"This inclusion will bring 'Kajol Rekha' closer to the audience. Its incorporation into the curriculum of master's students at the country's one of the top universities is significant news for the film industry," he remarked.

The 'Monpura' famed director added, "'Kajol Rekha' is our story. It represents the tale of Bengal, resonating from 400 years ago to today. I am delighted to see the audience's attraction to a film based on such a story."

With three weeks already passed since its release, "Kajol Rekha" continues to draw audiences to theatres. "The number of viewers for the film is increasing day by day. The film is gradually gaining momentum. Those who enjoy stories are interested in 'Kajol Rekha' and are watching it," said Gias Uddin.

"We are not hastily withdrawing the film due to the overwhelming demand for it, which also exists for halls outside Dhaka. We will gradually expand its screening," revealed the director.

"Kajol Rekha" is currently running in Sylhet's Grand Sultan Hall, and screenings will begin in Mymensingh next week.

Gias Uddin further added, "If everything goes well, the film will be released in more halls starting from the fourth week. We are hopeful about 'Kajol Rekha'".