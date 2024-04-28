Chanchal, Shakib meet for ‘Toofan’ in Kolkata

TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Sun Apr 28, 2024 07:02 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 07:22 PM

Photos: Collected

Dhaka is suffering from an intense heatwave, so is Kolkata. Amidst the heatwave, the shooting of Raihan Rafi's "Toofan" is underway. Chanchal Chowdhury recently joined the shoot after returning from the US. For the first time, Chanchal and Shakib are sharing the screen.

"We have already shot several scenes already," Chanchal informed The Daily Star from Kolkata, over the phone. "The weather in Kolkata is extremely humid, and in such a condition, the team is really putting a lot of effort in such a condition."

The "Karagar" actor also shared that the technical support is taken from India, while all of the crew members are from Bangladesh. Upon asking what his expectation from the film is, Chanchal stated, "I have just begun the shooting, after completing the shoot I can actually comment on the experience. Rafi has a good sense of direction, he has already proved his talent to the audience, I am hopeful that together we can present something unique to the people."

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Chanchal starrer web film "Monogamy", directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and web series "Rumi" directed by Vicky Zahed, were released on OTT platforms. The actor was praised for both his roles.

