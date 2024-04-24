'Toofan’s' script impressed me, excited to start the project: Chanchal Chowdhury

For the first time, the audience will witness Dhallywood 'King' Shakib Khan and offbeat emperor Chanchal Chowdhury sharing the screen, in Raihan Rafi's "Toofan". Chanchal will join the team of "Toofan" in India the day after tomorrow, after returning from the USA.

Chanchal attended the Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival on April 20 and 21 recently, and has received the award for Best Actor in his film "Hawa". The award was held at the iconic Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in New York. The film also bagged several other honours including the Best Actress (Nazifa Tushi), Best Cinematography (Kamrul Hasan Khosru and Tanveer Ahmed Shovon), and Best Film award.

During his stay in the US, the actor told The Daily Star, "Shakib and I were acquainted long before. However, this is our first collaboration for a film. We met many times, and even had many long sessions of gossip.

Chanchal is confident that the project will be a remarkable one, as its script instantly wowed him. He is also amazed with Raihan Rafi's vision. "I congratulate the entire team, and particularly the producers for making this happen."

The "Monpura" actor highlighted the fact that for a sustainable film industry, it is important to entice the audience to theatres.

Upon receiving the award for his portrayal of Chan Majhi in Hawa, the actor shared, "This film is one of my career's best projects, the audience and critics have appreciated and loved this film. As an actor, it is always inspiring to receive awards for your work."

Appreciating the initiative, the "Karagar" actor said, "On a foreign land, and named after such a great actress, Suchitra Sen, this is a celebration. It feels great to come here and to be a part of this festival. Apart from that, the reunion of the artistes from both sides of the border is also amazing."