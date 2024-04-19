TV & Film
Shah Alam Shazu
Fri Apr 19, 2024 05:08 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 05:19 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Kajol Rekha’ sees increased hall screenings in second week

Shah Alam Shazu
Fri Apr 19, 2024 05:08 PM Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 05:19 PM
‘Kajol Rekha’ sees increased hall screenings in second week

In the second week of its release, the number of screenings for Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" has increased. Based on "Maimansingha Gitika", it is also being screened out of Dhaka, amongst which is Silver Screen Hall in Chattogram.

Starring Sariful Razz, Mondera Chakroborty, and Rafiath Rashid Mithila amongst others, the production was also released in Naogaon, today. "Kajol Rekha" is expected to receive more halls next week.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Amidst the crowd of all other films this Eid, 'Kajol Rekha' has made its place in the audience," shared the elated director. "Hopefully on the third week, we will get more single screens."

Audiences prefer calling me Kajol Rekha over my name: Mondera Chakroborty on her debut film
Read more

Audiences prefer calling me Kajol Rekha now: Mondera Chakroborty on her debut film

According to Selim, he has directed this musical film that portrays our local habits and culture. "It's not a Tamil or Bombay film, rather, this movie is crafted in the storytelling tradition indigenous to Bengal."

Selim also shared that he witnessed the audience's reaction personally and that they also directly expressed their enjoyment after watching the film with him.

Nachiketa and Joy Shahriar team up for new song
Read more

Nachiketa and Joy Shahriar team up for new song

The "Kajol Rekha" team also plans to visit more halls and experience such unique interactions regarding direct feedback from the audience. "We hope to visit Narayanganj next week. As a director, there is nothing more satisfying than receiving responses directly from moviegoers."

While some people are spreading false propaganda about their own produced or directed films, Selim prefers to present their facts to people without exaggerations. "Truth shall come to light, no matter how hard people try to hide it. I have confidence in my film, our audience will say the rest."

Related topic:
Gias Uddin SelimKajol RekhaSariful RazzRafiath Rashid MithilaMondera ChakrobortyEid Film 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

I still get nervous working with Selim: Rosey Siddique

I still get nervous working with Selim: Rosey Siddique

2w ago

Puja Chery returns to screen after life-altering trauma

2w ago
Audiences prefer calling me Kajol Rekha over my name: Mondera Chakroborty on her debut film

Audiences prefer calling me Kajol Rekha now: Mondera Chakroborty on her debut film

3d ago
‘Omar’ teaser unleashes surprising elements

‘Omar’ teaser unleashes surprising elements

3w ago

New song from ‘Kajol Rekha’ out now

জনতা ব্যাংক, অ্যাননটেক্স গ্রুপ, অ্যাননটেক্স গ্রুপের ঋণ, জনতা ব্যাংকের খেলাপি ঋণ,
|ব্যাংক

অ্যাননটেক্সের ঋণ: সুদ মওকুফ সুবিধা বাতিলের নির্দেশ, সংকট বাড়বে জনতা ব্যাংকের

রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত জনতা ব্যাংককে ৩ হাজার ৩৫৯ কোটি টাকার সুদ মওকুফ সুবিধা বাতিলের নির্দেশ দিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক। অ্যাননটেক্স গ্রুপকে এই সুবিধা দিয়েছিল জনতা ব্যাংক।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

ভারতের সাধারণ নির্বাচন: ছয় সপ্তাহ ধরে কেন ভোটগ্রহণ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification