‘Kajol Rekha’ sees increased hall screenings in second week

In the second week of its release, the number of screenings for Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" has increased. Based on "Maimansingha Gitika", it is also being screened out of Dhaka, amongst which is Silver Screen Hall in Chattogram.

Starring Sariful Razz, Mondera Chakroborty, and Rafiath Rashid Mithila amongst others, the production was also released in Naogaon, today. "Kajol Rekha" is expected to receive more halls next week.

"Amidst the crowd of all other films this Eid, 'Kajol Rekha' has made its place in the audience," shared the elated director. "Hopefully on the third week, we will get more single screens."

According to Selim, he has directed this musical film that portrays our local habits and culture. "It's not a Tamil or Bombay film, rather, this movie is crafted in the storytelling tradition indigenous to Bengal."

Selim also shared that he witnessed the audience's reaction personally and that they also directly expressed their enjoyment after watching the film with him.

The "Kajol Rekha" team also plans to visit more halls and experience such unique interactions regarding direct feedback from the audience. "We hope to visit Narayanganj next week. As a director, there is nothing more satisfying than receiving responses directly from moviegoers."

While some people are spreading false propaganda about their own produced or directed films, Selim prefers to present their facts to people without exaggerations. "Truth shall come to light, no matter how hard people try to hide it. I have confidence in my film, our audience will say the rest."