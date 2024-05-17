‘Deyaler Desh’ releases in the US today

Mishuk Moni's debut film, "Deyaler Desh," premiered during Eid-ul-Fitr, featuring Shobnom Bubly and Sariful Razz. Its international debut took place in Australia on May 3, and today it has been released in 15 theatres across the USA.

Actress Shobnom Bubly confirmed this news on social media, expressing excitement about the film's global reach. She wrote, "Our film is making waves beyond borders and across the world. We are also hopeful for releases in Canada and various European countries. Keep supporting us!"

"Deyaler Desh", a government grant-winning film co-produced by Metro Cinema, also stars Azizul Hakim, Shahdat Hossain, Shamapti Mashuk, and Swagata, amongst others.