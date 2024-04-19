‘Omar’ set for release across USA, Canada, and the Middle East

For several years now, Bangladeshi films have been gaining popularity among Bengali-speaking communities abroad. After being released in Bangladesh, these films are now being shown overseas.

However, popular films within the country are also garnering significant interest among expatriates. This Eid, Shakib Khan's "Rajkumar" and Sariful Razz's "Omar" are set to be released outside the country.

Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raj's film "Omar," starring Sariful Raj, is thriving in local multiplexes and is now set for international release.

Initially, the film will be released in approximately 20 states' multiplex theatres across the United States, including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, and Virginia.

On April 26, the film will be released simultaneously in New York, Dallas, Chicago, and San Francisco in the United States. Then, the film will be shown in the remaining states. The film will run in these states until May 12.

However, even before that, from May 10, the film will be shown in multiplexes in several places in Canada, including Toronto, Mississauga, Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

The film will be released in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, at the end of May. Bioscope Films, the international distribution company for the film, is presenting it abroad.

Speaking to the media from the United States, Raj Hamid, the founder of the company, said that there has been growing interest among Bangalee expatriates in Bangladeshi cinema for several years.

Earlier, films like "Hawa," "Poran," "Surongo" and "Priyotoma" had already gained popularity among expatriates. Besides, some Bangladeshi directors are now making internationally acclaimed films. These films are being discussed in the country and are also spreading among expatriate viewers.

According to him, this is an achievement for Bangladeshi cinema. "Apart from Bengali expatriates, some Indian Bengali speakers are also watching our films here," Raj said.

Siddiq Ahmed wrote the screenplay for the film "Omar." Veteran actors Shahiduzzaman Selim, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Nasir Uddin Khan, Rosey Siddique, Erfan Mitra Shiblu, Aymaan Shimla, and Kolkata's renowned actor Drashana Banik portrayed different roles in the film amongst others.