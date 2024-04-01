Puja Chery returns to screen after life-altering trauma

Prominent Dhallywood actress Puja Chery, who lost her mother just a week ago, has returned to work.

From the inception of her career, Puja Chery's mother, Jorna Roy, who passed away on March 24, has always accompanied her everywhere, being a strong support system for the actress. Despite her grieving heart, she has embraced herself for work.

As the show must go on, the actress returned to the screen with an item song from her film, "Lipstick." Sharing the video of the song and asking for good wishes from her mother, Puja wrote, "Ma, with your blessings, I have returned to work again. Stay by my side, Ma."

In the song "Beshamal", Puja is seen performing gracefully amidst shimmering lights, mesmerising the audience with her beauty and elegance. Sneha Bhattacharya sang the song, which was penned by Kabir Bakul and composed by Shouquat Ali Imon.

After her mother's demise, Puja posted an emotional note on her social handle. The note read, "Dear Mamoni, why did you leave me alone like this? This was not supposed to happen. You told me that you will always be by my side. What will happen to me now? Whom will I share all of my emotions with? I kept all my thoughts and feelings in me, as I wanted to share all of those when you returned home safe and sound. But what just happened?"

"How will I endure this pain now, Mamoni? Forgive me if you can. Mamoni, there's no one I can even talk to. I'm consoling myself now; everyone has to move on. Don't worry, Mamoni. We will meet again, sooner or later. I promise I won't leave your side. My mother, stay well."

Puja's brave comeback from the loss of her mother and grief has garnered commendable support from her fans and well-wishers. Since the release of the song, fans have been praising her moral strength and brilliant performance in the song.

Directed by Kamruzzaman Roman, the film "Lipstick" narrates the story of a rural's dream of becoming an actress and the journey that follows.

The film has also joined the long lineup for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr film releases, adding to the announcement of 13 films for the festive season. However, the number of films that will actually make it to the theatres remains uncertain.

In this film, Puja shares the screen with actor Ador Azad. Shahiduzzaman Selim, Misha Sawdagor, Nader Chowdhury, Boroda Mithu, and Erfan Mridha Shiblu will play different roles in the film produced by Cleopatra Films.

