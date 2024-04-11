Shakib Khan’s ‘Rajkumar’ secures highest 127 halls, ‘Omar’ second

The unprecedented lineup of 13 films slated for release this Eid-ul-Fitr has been buzzing, setting the stage for a potential record in the Bangladeshi film industry.

Amid concerns over the prevailing industry and hall allocation challenges, it was speculated that several of these films might withdraw from the scheduled release.

Contrary to these speculations, only two films, "Deadbody" and "Potu," have been pulled from the lineup. Instead, this Eid promises to set records with the highest number of film releases in recent memory.

As the nation celebrates Eid today, a total of 11 films will grace the screens including superstar Shakib Khan's "Rajkumar", "Kajol Rekha", "Omar", "Deyaler Desh", "Jibon-2", "Ahare Jibon", "Lipstick", "Sonar Char," "Green Card", "Maya: The Love," and "Meghna Konnyaa."

According to Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association, "Rajkumar," starring Shakib Khan, is expected to release in 127 single and multiplex theaters, setting a record.

Shariful Razz's "Omar" secured the second-highest number of theaters, with a release planned in 21 venues. Among them, 13 are single and eight are multiplex theaters. "Kajol Rekha" will only be released in seven multiplex theaters. The hall owners' decision not to release the film in its storyline premise, Mymensingh, is facing significant backlash from the audiences.

For decades, Eid has been synonymous with Shakib Khan's films. It's a well-established tradition that his movies would dominate the market during Eid. This time is no exception. Through the film "Rajkumar," Dhaka's "Nawab" has secured a staggering 127 screenings, surpassing all others by a significant margin.

Sharing the list of screenings, Shakib Khan addressed his devoted audience, stating, "I always strive so that you all can enjoy Eid movies with your families, relatives, friends, and loved ones. Additionally, I try to represent my country and Bengali cinema with dignity worldwide through my work. With your boundless love, 'Rajkumar' will be screened in Bangladesh and worldwide during this Eid season. I carry forward with your affection and blessings."

On the other hand, "Meghna Konnya" featuring Nawshaba Ahmed, will only hit the screens in five multiplex theatres. Zayed Khan's "Sonar Char" will be released in seven halls, both single and multiplex. "Ahare Jibon" will premiere in five multiplexes. After a long hiatus, Ferdous and Purnima reunite for this film.

"Green Card", directed by Kazi Maruf, will hit screens in five halls, both single and multiplex. Additionally, "Jibon-2", featuring newcomer Suprovat, will premiere in six multiplex theaters. "Maya: The Love," starring Ziaul Roshan and Shobnom Bubly, will be screened in nine theatres, both single screens and multiplexes.

